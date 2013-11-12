JOHANNESBURG Nov 12 The World Cup could again be targeted next year for demonstrations in Brazil against graft and poor public services but FIFA should not be held responsible or made a scapegoat, general secretary Jerome Valcke warned on Tuesday.

The presence of massed world media made the World Cup "an easy platform to express concern and organise demonstrations," he said.

"I think it is too easy to put the blame of what happened in the streets in Brazil in June on FIFA or the World Cup saying why are spending so much money on a football tournament and not spending it somewhere else."

June's Confederations Cup, a two-week test event before the 2014 finals, was overshadowed by a rapid and unexpected wave of discontent in Latin America's biggest country, catching both authorities and world football's governing body unawares.

"It's true that the Confederations Cup, as is potentially the case for the World Cup next year, was the perfect platform to demonstrate. There will be thousands of journalists covering the World Cup," Valcke told reporters after a meeting in South Africa of the trust overseeing the profits from the last finals in 2010.