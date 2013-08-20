Aug 20 Over one million World Cup finals ticket requests were made within the first seven hours of public sale, soccer's world governing body FIFA said on Tuesday.

The first phase of sales for next year's tournament runs until Oct. 10 and FIFA said more than 163,000 people had made requests on Tuesday for various games.

The opening match on June 12 at the Arena de Sao Paulo (over 168,000 requests) and the final at the Maracana in Rio de Janeiro (more than 165,000) were the two most popular games.

The most requests for tickets came from Brazil, Argentina, the United States, Chile and England, added FIFA.

A lottery will be held to decide the distribution for games which are over-subscribed.

Ticket prices for international fans for the final range from $440 to $990 while prices for group stage matches run from $90 to $175. There are various discounted prices for local fans. (Reporting By Simon Evans in Miami, Editing by Ken Ferris)