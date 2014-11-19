LONDON Nov 19 FIFA whistleblower Phaedra Al-Majid, who accused Qatar of corruption in its successful bid to win the right to host the 2022 soccer World Cup, said on Wednesday she was living in fear after receiving threats against her family.

Al-Majid, a former employee of the Qatar 2022 bid, said a FIFA report into corruption in that bid and the 2018 bid, awarded to Russia, had ignored some of the evidence she gave investigators.

"I will be looking over my shoulder for the rest of my life. It's cost me my credibility and the security of me and my children, however I did witness something and believe I did have to say what I witnessed," she said in an interview with Sky TV.

Al-Majid did not say who had threatened her.

Her evidence was dismissed in the FIFA report which was made public by German judge Hans Joachim Eckert last week.

"If you are asking me do I regret being the Qatar whistleblower, it has cost me personally, it cost me emotionally," Al-Majid added.

Neither FIFA nor Qatar 2022 were immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Ed Osmond; editing by Ken Ferris)