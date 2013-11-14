LONDON Nov 14 FIFA has fined both the English and Polish football associations after visiting fans lit flares at Wembley Stadium when their sides met in a World Cup qualifier last month.

FIFA fined the English FA 6,800 pounds ($10,900) while their Polish counterpart was fined 21,000 pounds with the world governing body also warning the latter's fans over future conduct.

More than 20,000 Polish fans attended the Wembley encounter, helping create a rare party atmosphere at a venue where England won 2-0 to qualify for next year's finals in Brazil.

Although no England fans used flares, the English FA was punished for its inability to control spectator behaviour at the match.

($1 = 0.6254 pounds) (Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by John O'Brien)