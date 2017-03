COSTA DO SUIPE, Brazil, Dec 6 Group fixtures for the 2014 World Cup finals following the draw on Friday. Group A June 12 Brazil v Croatia, Sao Paulo June 13 Mexico v Cameroon, Natal June 17 Brazil v Mexico, Fortaleza June 18 Cameroon v Croatia, Manaus June 23 Cameroon v Brazil, Brasilia Croatia v Mexico, Recife - - Group B June 13 Spain v Netherlands, Salvador Chile v Australia, Cuiaba June 18 Spain v Chile, Rio De Janeiro Australia v Netherlands, Porto Alegre June 23 Australia v Spain, Curitiba Netherlands v Chile, Sao Paulo - - Group C June 14 Colombia v Greece, Belo Horizonte Ivory Coast v Japan, Recife June 19 Colombia v Ivory Coast, Brasilia Japan v Greece, Natal June 24 Japan v Colombia, Cuiaba Greece v Ivory Coast, Fortaleza - - Group D June 14 Uruguay v Costa Rica, Fortaleza June 15 England v Italy, Manaus June 19 Uruguay v England, Sao Paulo June 20 Italy v Costa Rica, Recife June 24 Italy v Uruguay, Natal Costa Rica v England, Belo Horizonte - - Group E June 15 Switzerland v Ecuador, Brasilia France v Honduras, Porto Alegre June 20 Switzerland v France, Salvador Honduras v Ecuador, Curitiba June 25 Honduras v Switzerland, Manaus Ecuador v France, Rio De Janeiro - - Group F June 15 Argentina v Bosnia, Rio De Janeiro June 16 Iran v Nigeria, Curitiba June 21 Argentina v Iran, Belo Horizonte Nigeria v Bosnia, Cuiaba June 25 Nigeria v Argentina, Porto Alegre Bosnia v Iran, Salvador - - Group G June 16 Germany v Portugal, Salvador Ghana v United States, Natal June 21 Germany v Ghana, Fortaleza June 22 United States v Portugal, Manaus June 26 United States v Germany, Recife Portugal v Ghana, Brasilia - - Group H June 17 Belgium v Algeria, Belo Horizonte Russia v South Korea, Cuiaba June 22 Belgium v Russia, Rio De Janeiro South Korea v Algeria, Porto Alegre June 26 South Korea v Belgium, Sao Paulo Algeria v Russia, Curitiba (Editing by Josh Reich and Ed Osmond)