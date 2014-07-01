BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil, July 1 France rightfully claimed their place in the World Cup quarter-finals and any talk of striker Karim Benzema sulking over his position or mentions of past defeats by Germany are without any substance, coach Didier Deschamps said on Tuesday.

The French booked their last-eight spot with a 2-0 win over Nigeria and will face Germany in a high-profile quarter-final on Friday between two former World Cup winners.

"The players realise that it is a quarter-final of the World Cup. They are finished with being careless," Deschamps told reporters at their base in Ribeirao Preto.

Deschamps, who said he will have fit-again Mamadou Sakho back in the squad, rejected claims of Benzema being unhappy about playing for an hour on the wing rather than his favoured central attacking position.

"Benzema sulking?," he asked. "This is your impression. After an hour, we got more space and he found himself in the central position."

Deschamps' decision to bring on winger Antoine Griezmann and shift Benzema to the heart of the attack paid off as France scored twice in the final 11 minutes to advance.

He urged French media and fans not to be carried away by their successful run, coming four years after the 1998 World Cup winners crashed out of the group stage amid a player rebellion that tarnished their image.

"The players want to go all the way but football is not an exact science," he said. "My team is able to maintain a high level throughout the game.

"But some must have been mad to talk about a title. We have every right to be ambitious but without exaggerating," said Deschamps, who has not lost a World Cup game as a player or coach.

"The only thing that matters for us is Friday."

This match brings back memories of one of the most exciting World Cup games in history in 1982 when Germany edged past France in the semi-finals on penalties.

At the World Cup in Spain the French were leading 3-1 after scoring twice early in extra time but the Germans roared back with two goals to edge past their long-time rivals on penalties in a nail-biting encounter.

"France against Germany, these are my first memories of the team back in 1982 but with a cruel ending, of which we still talk about today," Deschamps said.

"But my players were not even born then. I am not going to talk about it. That's for veterans." (Editing by Ed Osmond)