HELSINKI, Sept 7 France players will be awarded bonuses only if they qualify for the 2014 World Cup, the French federation said on Friday.

The players have also agreed to give up their friendly match bonuses, FFF president Noel Le Graet explained before Les Bleus take on Finland in their Group I World Cup qualifier later on Friday.

"We're almost in a situation where there are no match bonuses anymore," Le Graet told reporters.

If they reach the World Cup finals, French players will share some 2.4 million euros ($3.03 million) in bonuses, Le Graet explained.

The France players will still get 15,000 euros per game in image rights, a 50 percent increase from last season.

After the Euro 2012 finals, France players, who were knocked out by eventual winners Spain in the quarter-finals, were entitled to a 100,000 euro bonus each but the FFF froze the payments following the team's off-pitch drama.

They had forfeited their bonuses after being eliminated in the first round of the 2010 World Cup following Nicolas Anelka's exclusion from the squad after he had insulted then coach Raymond Domenech.

France were drawn with World and European champions Spain, Finland, Belarus and Georgia in their World Cup qualifying Group I.

($1 = 0.7915 euros) (Reporting by Olivier Guillemain; Writing by Julien Pretot in Paris; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)