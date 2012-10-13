CLAIREFONTAINE, France Oct 13 France will be without injured midfielder Clement Chantome when they travel to Spain on Tuesday for a World Cup qualifier, coach Didier Deschamps said on Saturday.

Deschamps told a news conference that Chantome had picked up a groin injury during France's 1-0 home defeat by Japan in a friendly on Friday.

The Paris St Germain player will not be replaced in the squad.

France and Spain have six points from two games in their qualifying group. (Reporting by Olivier Guillemain; Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by John Mehaffey)