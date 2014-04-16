PARIS, April 16 Didier Deschamps will make his World Cup squad selection with the 2016 European Championship in mind, the France coach said on Wednesday.

Speaking to French news channel BFMTV, Deschamps suggested he had to balance a desire for glory in Brazil this June with long-term success.

"I'm also projecting myself to what we can expect at Euro 2016," he said.

France qualify automatically as hosts of Euro 2016.

Deschamps, who will name a preliminary 30-man squad for the World Cup on May 13, said he wanted to emphasise team spirit when making his selection.

Asked if he could omit a player in order to preserve the squad's unity, Deschamps replied: "Yes, it is possible, there is a balance (to respect)."

He added: "I'm not France coach to take the 23 best players but to form a group who will go as far as possible."

France have been undermined by off-field problems in recent tournaments.

At the 2010 World Cup, the players went on strike in support of Nicolas Anelka, who was reported to have insulted then coach Raymond Domenech.

Two years later, Samir Nasri was involved in a foul-mouthed rant at a reporter after Les Bleus were eliminated by Spain in the quarter-finals.

Manchester City midfielder Nasri has been left out of the squad for France's last two matches, against Ukraine in a World Cup playoff and against the Netherlands in a friendly.

France next play at the Stade de France against Norway on May 27, before two further friendlies against Paraguay in Nice and Jamaica in Lille.

They start their World Cup campaign on June 15 against Honduras in Group E, which also features Switzerland and Ecuador.

(Reporting by Sunaina Karkarey; Editing by Stephen Wood)