PARIS, Sept 10 France midfielder Abou Diaby is
likely to miss Tuesday's World Cup Group I qualifier with
Belarus after picking up yet another injury.
Diaby, who scored the only goal in Friday's victory in
Finland, has an unspecified muscle problem and is a doubtful
starter for the game at the Stade de France.
"He took a bad knock (against Finland) and won't train
today," coach Didier Deschamps told a news conference before
adding that defender Gael Clichy was also injured.
"They both will struggle to make it."
Diaby's career has been plagued by injuries. He played only
four games for Arsenal last season and missed Euro 2012.
Deschamps said Arsenal's new striker Olivier Giroud, who
missed the Finland game, was fit again but did not confirm he
would play.
