June 4 Factbox on Women's World Cup qualifiers France:

Women's World Cup record:

Previous appearances in finals: (2) 2003, 2011

Best performance: Fourth place (2011)

Drawn in Group F with England, Colombia and Mexico

- -

Coach: Philippe Bergeroo

A former French international goalkeeper who was in the squad that won the 1984 European championship, he has previously coached Paris Saint-Germain, Stade Rennes and the French men's U-17 side. This is the first time in his career that he has been in charge of a women's team.

- -

Key player: Eugenie Le Sommer. Age: 26. Forward

The speedy forward was 19 when she made her debut for Les Bleues and her experience will be crucial in helping guide a young squad through the tournament. Le Sommer has tremendous foot skills that help her to make opposing defenders look foolish.

- -

FIFA world ranking: 3

- -

How they qualified: Won UEFA qualifying group

- -

Squad:

Goalkeepers - Celine Deville, Sarah Bouhaddi, Meline Gerard

Defenders: Wendie Renard, Laure Boulleau, Laura Georges, Sabrina Delannoy, Jessica Houara,

Midfielders - Amandine Henry, Kenza Dali, Camille Abily, Claire Lavogez, Elodie Thomis, Louisa Necib, Elise Bussaglia,

Forwards - Eugenie Le Sommer, Kadidiatou Diani, Gaetane Thiney, Marie Laure Delie, Griedge Mbock Bathy, Annaig Butel, Amel Majri, Kheira Hamraoui (Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes)