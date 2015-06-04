Tennis-Miami men's singles quarterfinal results
June 4 Factbox on Women's World Cup qualifiers France:
Women's World Cup record:
Previous appearances in finals: (2) 2003, 2011
Best performance: Fourth place (2011)
Drawn in Group F with England, Colombia and Mexico
Coach: Philippe Bergeroo
A former French international goalkeeper who was in the squad that won the 1984 European championship, he has previously coached Paris Saint-Germain, Stade Rennes and the French men's U-17 side. This is the first time in his career that he has been in charge of a women's team.
Key player: Eugenie Le Sommer. Age: 26. Forward
The speedy forward was 19 when she made her debut for Les Bleues and her experience will be crucial in helping guide a young squad through the tournament. Le Sommer has tremendous foot skills that help her to make opposing defenders look foolish.
FIFA world ranking: 3
How they qualified: Won UEFA qualifying group
Squad:
Goalkeepers - Celine Deville, Sarah Bouhaddi, Meline Gerard
Defenders: Wendie Renard, Laure Boulleau, Laura Georges, Sabrina Delannoy, Jessica Houara,
Midfielders - Amandine Henry, Kenza Dali, Camille Abily, Claire Lavogez, Elodie Thomis, Louisa Necib, Elise Bussaglia,
Forwards - Eugenie Le Sommer, Kadidiatou Diani, Gaetane Thiney, Marie Laure Delie, Griedge Mbock Bathy, Annaig Butel, Amel Majri, Kheira Hamraoui (Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes)
March 30 (Gracenote) - Results from the Miami Men's Singles Quarterfinal matches on Thursday 4-Roger Federer (Switzerland) beat 10-Tomas Berdych (Czech Republic) 6-2 3-6 7-6(6)
