PARIS Oct 14 France have written off their chances of topping World Cup Group I qualifying and do not believe there is any chance of leaders Spain tripping up at home to Georgia on Tuesday.

World and European champions Spain have a three-point lead over second-placed France and simply need to avoid defeat to qualify for next year's finals in Brazil.

"Spain did the job on Friday (by beating Belarus 2-1) and we don't expect them to fail tomorrow," captain Hugo Lloris told a news conference at the Stade de France ahead of his team's final match against out-of-contention Finland.

"Yes, we already have the playoffs next month in mind."

France coach Didier Deschamps echoed the thoughts of skipper Lloris.

"You have to be realistic," said Deschamps. "There's a very high probability that we will be in the playoffs."

France crushed Australia 6-0 in a friendly on Friday but the coach said he was expecting a much more difficult game against Finland.

"It will be tougher tomorrow, they have been preparing for this match for 10 days and I don't expect them to come out just for a stroll," added Deschamps. (Reporting by Gregory Blachier, editing by Tony Jimenez)