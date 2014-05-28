PARIS May 28 An understrength France may have eased to a 4-0 win over Norway in a friendly at the Stade de France on Tuesday, yet coach Didier Deschamps insists that Les Bleus are not ready for the World Cup finals.

With winger Franck Ribery rested and Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema yet to join up with the squad after winning the Champions League on Saturday, Mathieu Valbuena pulled the strings for France by setting up three goals - including two for Olivier Giroud.

"It was nice, the stadium was full, we had been working very well all week," Deschamps told reporters.

"We were determined and we put intensity into the game but it was not so simple. After a good start, we had less possession after 20 minutes. After the break, we resumed our domination."

France face Honduras, Ecuador and Switzerland in Group E at the World Cup finals.

"We are not ready yet but there is a collective desire. We cannot be at 100 percent now. The most important thing is to give everything the day of the match," Deschamps added.

"We still have two weeks to prepare. Let's not forget that our goal is June 15 (against Honduras)."

France continue their preparations against Paraguay in Nice on Sunday and Jamaica in Lille a week later. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by John O'Brien)