PARIS, March 26 A second-half goal by Pedro gave Spain a 1-0 away win against France on Tuesday as the world champions recaptured first place in qualifying Group I with three matches left in the campaign.

Pedro tapped in a Nacho Monreal cross in the 58th minute after which Spain controlled a pulsating match as France ended with 10 men after Paul Pogba was shown a red card in the 78th.

Spain, who were overtaken at the top of the group by France last Friday following a 1-1 home draw against Finland, now have 11 points from five games and lead Les Bleus by one point.

France, who grabbed a 1-1 draw against Spain in Madrid last October and beat Georgia 3-1 at home last Friday, next play Georgia away in September while Spain travel to Finland. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris)