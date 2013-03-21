(Makes clear Giroud and Benzema started three games together, not two)

PARIS, March 21 France are likely to play two strikers when they entertain an ultra-defensive Georgia team in a World Cup qualifier at the Stade de France, coach Didier Deschamps hinted on Thursday.

Under Deschamps, France have usually played with one striker, Karim Benzema, but the Real Madrid striker has not scored in his last 10 games for Les Bleus and he will probably be helped up front by Arsenal's Olivier Giroud on Friday.

"It is safe to say that we will enjoy possession and that we will be in their half," Deschamps told a news conference.

Georgia sat back and waited in September's match against Spain in Tbilisi and were beaten only by Roberto Soldado's 86th-minute goal.

"We have been working on solutions to score," said Deschamps.

"The idea is to have a good offensive presence. When you have two strikers, they're already in the zone."

Giroud and Benzema were paired together at training on Wednesday, with Christophe Jallet and Gael Clichy at fullback, suggesting that Manchester United's Patrice Evra could start on the bench. Franck Ribery and Mathieu Valbuena are expected to play on the wings in a 4-4-2 formation.

Benzema and Giroud have started three France games together, a 0-0 friendly against Uruguay, a 1-0 friendly defeat by Japan and a 3-1 win over Belarus last year.

France are second in Group I with seven points from three games, trailing Spain on goal difference before they take on the world and European champions at the Stade de France on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond)