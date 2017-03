June 6 France winger Franck Ribery has been ruled out of the World Cup with a lower back problem, coach Didier Deschamps said on Friday.

Attacking midfielder Clement Grenier is also out, Deschamps said, adding that they were being replaced in the squad by Romain Schneiderlin and Remy Cabella.

