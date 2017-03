PARIS Jan 29 Lille midfielder Rio Mavuba will miss France's next two World Cup qualifiers after being ruled out for up to three months following knee surgery, the Ligue 1 club said on their website (www.losc.fr) on Tuesday.

Mavuba will be sidelined for next week's friendly against Germany plus qualifiers against Georgia on March 22 and world and European champions Spain four days later.

He won the last of his nine caps in a 3-1 World Cup win over Belarus in September. (Reporting by Julien Pretot, editing by Tony Jimenez)