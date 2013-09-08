PARIS, Sept 8 Franck Ribery is not 100 per cent fit ahead of France's penultimate World Cup qualifier against Belarus on Tuesday, UEFA's Best player in Europe said on Sunday.

"I have pain in my left buttock," the Bayern Munich midfielder told French TV channel TF1. "I underwent tests and there is something," he added without giving anyn more details.

Ribery, who missed training on Saturday, played the whole game in the goalless draw against Georgia on Friday, a result which left France second in qualifying Group I and three points behind Spain. (Reporting by Julien Pretot, editing by Ed Osmond)