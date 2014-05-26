PARIS May 26 Didier Deschamps will take no chances with Franck Ribery as the Bayern Munich tries to recover from a back problem, the France coach said on Monday.

"It has been a few weeks. It is not because he is not on the pitch (at training) that he does not work," Deschamps told a news conference ahead of Tuesday's World Cup warm-up game against Norway at the Stade de France.

"We've been doing our best so that he can play with a free mind when he gets back to the pitch. There is nothing serious but we do not want to take any chances."

Ribery, along with Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema, is regarded as France's top asset for the World Cup which starts in Brazil on June 12.

Les Bleus take on Honduras, Ecuador and Switzerland in Group E.