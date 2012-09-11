TBILISI, Sept 11 Roberto Soldado snatched a late
winner as Spain began the defence of their world title with a
1-0 victory away to an ultra-defensive Georgia in a Group I
qualifier on Tuesday.
Handed a rare start ahead of Fernando Torres and David
Villa, Soldado fluffed one chance in the first half in Tbilisi
but made no mistake from close range when set up by substitute
Cesc Fabregas in the 86th minute.
It was cruel on the home side, who had held out stubbornly
against their illustrious visitors despite seeing precious
little of the ball and losing goalkeeper Giorgi Loria to injury
with around 20 minutes left.
Spain coach Vicente del Bosque threw on Pedro, Santi Cazorla
and Fabregas in search of a breakthrough and it was Fabregas who
finally unlocked the Georgia defence with a low cross that
Soldado turned past substitute keeper Roin Kvaskhvadze.
