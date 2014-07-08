Soccer-Atletico march into quarters as Oblak shines
* Atletico drew 0-0 with Leverkusen, advance 4-2 on aggregate
July 8 Following is a list of Germany striker Miroslav Klose's record-breaking 16 goals scored at World Cups:
World Cup 2002 Japan-South Korea
Group stage: Germany 8 Saudi Arabia 0, Klose 20, 25, 69
Group stage: Germany 1 Ireland 1, Klose 19
Group stage: Cameroon 0 Germany 2, Klose 79
World Cup 2006 Germany
Group stage: Germany 4 Costa Rica 2, Klose 17, 61
Group stage: Ecuador 0 Germany 3, Klose 4, 44
Quarter-final: Germany 1 Argentina 1, Klose 80 (Germany won on penalties)
Germany 2010 South Africa
Group stage: Germany 4 Australia 0, Klose 26
Round of 16: Germany 4 England 1, Klose 20
Quarter-final: Argentina 0 Germany 4, Klose 68, 89
World Cup 2014 Brazil
Group stage: Germany 2 Ghana 2, Klose 71
Semi-final: Brazil 1 Germany 7, Klose 23 (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, Editing by Nigel Hunt)
BRASILIA, March 15 A Brazilian tax appeals court ruled on Wednesday that Barcelona forward Neymar could cede his image rights to family businesses and dismissed charges by federal auditors that they were front companies set up to dodge taxes.
MILAN, March 15 Morocco captain Medhi Benatia has dropped himself from the team due to a lack of form and match action with his club side Juventus.