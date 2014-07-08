Soccer-Atletico march into quarters as Oblak shines
* Atletico drew 0-0 with Leverkusen, advance 4-2 on aggregate
BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil, July 8 Germany striker Miroslav Klose scored after 23 minutes of the World Cup semi-final against Brazil on Tuesday to become the tournament's all-time leading scorer with 16 goals.
Klose moved level with former Brazil striker Ronaldo on 15 goals when he scored in Germany's 2-2 draw with Ghana on June 21. (Editing by Ed Osmond)
* Atletico drew 0-0 with Leverkusen, advance 4-2 on aggregate
BRASILIA, March 15 A Brazilian tax appeals court ruled on Wednesday that Barcelona forward Neymar could cede his image rights to family businesses and dismissed charges by federal auditors that they were front companies set up to dodge taxes.
MILAN, March 15 Morocco captain Medhi Benatia has dropped himself from the team due to a lack of form and match action with his club side Juventus.