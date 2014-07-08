BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil, July 8 Germany striker Miroslav Klose scored after 23 minutes of the World Cup semi-final against Brazil on Tuesday to become the tournament's all-time leading scorer with 16 goals.

Klose moved level with former Brazil striker Ronaldo on 15 goals when he scored in Germany's 2-2 draw with Ghana on June 21. (Editing by Ed Osmond)