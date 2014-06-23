SANTO ANDRE, Brazil, June 23 Germany's Thomas Mueller is feeling fine after getting three stitches in a gash above his eyebrow suffered during the 2-2 World Cup draw against Ghana, he said on Monday.

"Thanks for all the wishes for a speedy recovery," Mueller wrote on Twitter on Monday.

"Everything is fine with me even though I might look a bit like a boxer now," he added next to picture of him smiling with the stitches.

Mueller ended the Group G match in Fortaleza flat on his back with blood gushing from the cut following a clash of heads with Ghana central defender John Boye.

Assistant coach Hansi Flick said on Monday he would be ready for Thursday's final group match against the United States.

