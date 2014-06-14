SANTO ANDRE, Brazil, June 14 The tropics of northern Brazil are a long way from home for Lukas Podolski and his Germany team mates yet the forward is hoping their attacking style will win over many Brazilians for their opening World Cup match against Portugal on Monday.

Brazil's language and cultural ties to Portugal might put Germany in the role of ostensible outsiders in the Group G match in Salvador.

Podolski and his team mates, however, have reached out to locals at the remote resort on the Atlantic coast and are hopeful they will have plenty of Brazilian backing.

Coach Joachim Loew has warned that he expects the Brazilian crowd to overwhelmingly be cheering for Portugal.

"I think that no matter where we've played in tournaments we've always felt support from the local fans," said Podolski, playing in his third World Cup. "I've felt that support here already.

"I think Portugal might have a small edge over us due to the language and all that but at the end of the day it doesn't matter if you're playing at home or away," he told reporters.

Germany's unrelenting offensive style of play has won over fans in countries around the world in the last decade.

Podolski has been a major part of many of those scintillating high-scoring matches with 47 goals in 114 internationals.

"I hope that more than half of the Brazilians in the stadium will be for us," added Podolski, who played well in Germany's two pre-World Cup friendlies.

"The rest we'll have to take care of out on the pitch."

The team can certainly count on the legions of German fans who follow them to the four corners of the globe.

"German fans are 'ueberall'," Podolski said. "They support us everywhere."

Podolski and his team mates are far more accustomed to playing in the chilly northern European evening hours than in the searing midday tropical heat.

"The conditions are way different here," he added. "Extreme. But we're not going to let that affect us. It doesn't matter if it's 30 degrees, or 50, or 55 or even 70 degrees on the pitch. I'll be on the pitch to win."

Podolski and midfielder Mesut Ozil posed for solemn-looking selfies with heavily armed soldiers on guard duty outside their base - pictures he posted on twitter that caused a wave of criticism in Germany, a country with a deeply pacifist streak.

"I don't see those guys or those pictures as militaristic," Podolski said.

"These guys are there providing security for us. They wanted to have a picture with us. So I whipped out my cell phone and got someone to take a picture with my camera too. I didn't see any problem with that. Next week I'll try to get a nice run of selfies with other fans going." (Editing by Ed Osmond)