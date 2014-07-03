SANTO ANDRE, Brazil, July 3 Andre Schuerrle is hoping his strong performance for Germany against underdogs Algeria will lead to a starting berth against France in the World Cup quarter-finals on Friday.

Schuerrle, who scored Germany's first goal early in extra-time in their 2-1 victory in the round of 16 on Monday, sparked his struggling teammates after coming off the bench at halftime. He had played just 29 minutes before that in two group matches.

"I feel much better as a starter and everyone wants to be on the pitch at the kickoff," the Chelsea forward said when asked if he felt he now deserved a spot in the starting XI after replacing the ineffective Mario Goetze.

"I'd be delighted to have the chance to start on Friday. I'm really fired up. I feel good, I feel in form and I'm really glad I finally got the chance to play more in the last match."

Schuerrle's performance against Algeria was singled out for praise back home in Germany, where expectations of a fourth World Cup title are running high for this "golden generation" that has made it to the semi-finals in the last two World Cups.

"I haven't got a clue if I'll start or not," Schuerrle said. "We'll find out on match day and let's wait and see if there are any surprises."

Schuerrle brought badly needed speed and courage into the attack against Algeria after a desolate first half that coaches admitted was Germany's poorest 45 minutes of the tournament.

His goal that broke the scoreless deadlock two minutes into extra time was probably the best - and certainly most important - of Germany's nine goals so far in the tournament.

Schuerrle sped towards the goal and flicked in a deflected cross from Thomas Mueller with the heel of his back foot.

Schuerrle has been exempted from the swirling criticism back home about the team's struggles with three narrow, colourless wins after their spectacular 4-0 opening victory over Portugal. He said winning was the only thing that matters now.

"There's always criticism when you don't play well," he said. "But we advanced and that's all that counts. I think the fans in Germany would rather see us not play well and win rather than play beautiful football and get knocked out."