BERLIN May 27 Two people were injured in a car crash at a German soccer team sponsor event in northern Italy on Tuesday, the German team's manager Oliver Bierhoff said.

The accident occurred during a driving event organised by car maker Mercedes-Benz, a sponsor of the German soccer team. Bierhoff did not say whether Germany players were present at the time of the accident.

Earlier in the day, Mercedes Formula One driver Nico Rosberg and DTM driver Pascal Wehrlein had held a news conference.

"During a driving event of our partner Mercedes-Benz there was a serious accident," Bierhoff said in a statement.

"We regret to say that two people were injured and treated on the spot before being taken to hospital.

"At the moment all our thoughts are with those injured. We do not have more information at this moment."

The Germans have been preparing for next month's World Cup at an Alpine hotel in northern Italy since last week and will remain there until June 1.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)