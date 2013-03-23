* Schweinsteiger banned and Draxler concussed

* Bender drafted in for Kazakhstan return (Updates after Draxler ruled out)

March 23 Germany have called up midfielder Sven Bender for Tuesday's World Cup qualifier against Kazakhstan in Nuremberg because Bastian Schweinsteiger is suspended and Julian Draxler is sidelined through concussion.

Schweinsteiger was banned for one game after being booked in the 3-0 win over Kazakhstan in Astana on Friday. He opened the scoring in that match while Draxler was taken off in the 19th minute following a clash with an opponent.

"The suspicion of concussion was confirmed on Saturday," the team said in a statement before adding the player had left the squad's base in Bavaria.

Coach Joachim Loew's Germany are five points clear of second-placed Sweden in Group C with 13 points from five matches.

Sweden, who drew 0-0 with Ireland on Friday, have eight points from four games.

Borussia Dortmund's Bender missed Friday's game with flu. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Patrick Johnston and Tony Jimenez)