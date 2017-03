BERLIN, March 26 Germany forward Mario Gomez and central defender Benedikt Hoewedes were ruled out of Tuesday's World Cup qualifier against Kazakhstan in Nuremberg with muscle injuries, the team said.

The pair were the latest additions to a growing injury list for coach Joachim Loew, who needed to call up three replacement players after Friday's 3-0 win against the same opponents in Astana.

Hoewedes suffered his problem in Kazakhstan while Gomez was injured the day before last week's game. Both players were on their way back to their clubs for further medical treatment, Germany said in a statement.

Germany top Group C on 13 points from five games, with Sweden in second place on eight from four matches. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by John O'Brien)