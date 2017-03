NUREMBERG, March 26 Germany, again playing without a recognised striker, hit three goals in eight minutes on the way to a 4-1 romp over Kazakhstan on Tuesday that kept them in control of World Cup Group C qualifying.

Borussia Dortmund trio Marco Reus, Mario Goetze and Ilkay Guendogan scored in the first half and Reus added a fourth goal in stoppage time at the end of the game as group leaders Germany won for the fifth time in six qualifiers.

The Germans, who also hit the woodwork six times in a one-sided encounter that at times looked more like a friendly, played without a recognised striker just as they did in Friday's 3-0 victory in Kazakhstan.

The home team produced some lightning-quick passing to open up the Kazakh defence time and time again. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Tony Jimenez)