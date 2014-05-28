ST MARTIN, Italy May 28 Germany's hopes of having a fully fit squad at next month's World Cup in Brazil received a boost on Wednesday when holding midfielders Bastian Schweinsteiger and Sami Khedira trained with the team for the first time.

Bayern Munich's Schweinsteiger has endured an injury-ridden season with an inflamed knee the latest setback to keep him out of action in recent weeks.

Khedira, who formed a solid midfield partnership with Schweinsteiger in the previous two tournaments for Germany, has only recently returned to action after a six-month layoff due to a torn cruciate ligament in his knee last year.

He has played only a handful of games since his recovery, including starting for Real Madrid's victorious Champions League side last week, and only joined his Germany team mates on Monday evening.

Both players appeared to be moving freely on the pitch on a sunny day in the Italian Alps, the site of Germany's pre-tournament training camp.

It was not all good news for coach Joachim Loew, however, with captain Philipp Lahm completing just a light training run on Wednesday while injured defender Marcel Schmelzer also worked out alone.

Keeper Manuel Neuer has been ruled out for at least a few more days and will not train at all in Italy as he recovers from a shoulder injury with team officials insisting his participation was not in doubt.

Germany, who have been drawn with Ghana, the United States and Portugal in Group G, play warm-up games against Cameroon on June 1 and Armenia on June 6 before departing for Brazil. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by John O'Brien)