BERLIN, June 5 Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer will miss the final World Cup warmup game against Armenia on Friday to fully recover from a shoulder injury in time for the tournament, coach Joachim Loew said on Thursday.

Loew said Neuer, yet to train with the team after getting injured last month, will be fit in time for their first Group G match against Portugal on June 16.

"Manuel Neuer worked hard but yesterday we sat down and decided that he will not play tomorrow because simply we do not want to avoid a risk, even if it is minimal," Loew told a news conference.

"It will be no problem for the first game against Portugal. When we arrive in Brazil he will join training and there will be no problem whatsoever."

Roman Weidenfeller replaced Neuer in the 2-2 friendly draw against Cameroon on Sunday and will play against Armenia.

"We said tomorrow may be a day or two too early to go into a competitive game," Loew said.

"Manuel has trained his shoulder and arm a lot. It will not be a problem. We expect him to be there and play. We have no other plans at the moment. Manuel will be ready to play."

Germany also take on Ghana and the United States in Group G. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)