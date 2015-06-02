June 2 Factbox on Women's World Cup qualifiers Germany:

Women's World Cup record:

Previous appearances in finals: (6) 1991, 1995, 1999, 2003, 2007, 2011

Best performance: Champions (2003, 2007)

Drawn in Group B with Ivory Coast, Norway and Thailand

- -

Coach: Silvia Neid

Has been in charge since 2005 but has been involved in all of Germany's World Cup wins and European titles either as player, assistant coach or coach.

The 51-year-old will be stepping down next year to take over the federation's scouting department.

- -

Key player: Nadine Angerer, Goalkeeper

A two-time World Cup winner who will be playing in her fifth World Cup at the age of 36. The 2013 World Player of the Year will be retiring after the tournament and is looking to go out with another trophy.

- -

FIFA World Ranking: 1

- -

How they qualified: Topped their European qualification Group 1, winning all 10 matches

- -

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Nadine Angerer, Laura Benkarth, Almuth Schult

Defenders: Saskia Bartusiak, Jennifer Cramer, Josephine Henning, Tabea Kemme, Annike Krahn, Leonie Maier, Babett Peter, Bianca Schmidt

Midfielders: Melanie Behringer, Sara Daebritz, Lena Goessling, Simone Laudehr, Melanie Leupolz, Lena Lotzen, Dzsenifer Marozsan

Forwards: Pauline Bremer, Anja Mittag, Lena Petermann, Alexandra Popp, Celia Sasic