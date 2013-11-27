BERLIN, Nov 27 Factbox on World Cup qualifiers
Germany:
Form and Prospects
All would seem rosy in the youthful Germany camp, with hopes
high among fans that they can finally lift their first title
since Euro 96 in Brazil next year.
The Germans cruised to the 2014 World Cup finals with yet
another dominant qualification campaign. They were unbeaten in
their 10 games, winning nine of them to top their group.
With arguably the most talented and versatile squad they
have possessed in recent decades, the three-times World Cup
winners could be excused for eyeing their fourth win in Brazil.
Yet while their midfield is brimming with attacking talents
such as Mesut Ozil, Mario Goetze and Thomas Mueller, their
backline is far from perfect.
Coach Joachim Loew has yet to find a consistent central
defensive pairing with Per Mertesacker, Jerome Boateng, Mats
Hummels and Benedkit Hoewedes all competing but struggling to
lock down a definite starting berth.
Germany have been far less impressive in friendlies this
year, losing to the United States, drawing 3-3 with Paraguay,
beating Ecuador 4-2 and drawing 1-1 in Italy. They did, however,
beat France 2-1 and England 1-0.
There is also a huge question mark regarding who will
partner holding midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger after Sami
Khedira suffered a torn cruciate ligament in November's friendly
against Italy, putting his World Cup participation in doubt.
Players like Ilkay Guendogan, Toni Kroos or the Bender
twins, Sven and Lars, could fill that role although none of them
have the physical presence of the tall Real Madrid midfielder.
Coach: Joachim Loew
Loew recently extended his contract to 2016. The 53-year-old
has a very positive win-loss ratio in charge, having won 69
games, lost 15 and drawn 17.
Despite steering his team to a final and two semi-final
spots in the three tournaments since he took over in 2006, Loew
will not go down in German football history as a success unless
he emulates predecessors Sepp Herberger, Helmut Schoen, Jupp
Derwall, Franz Beckenbauer and Berti Vogts, who all won titles.
Having transformed Germany from a physically strong yet
technically limited team into an attack-minded unit, making the
best of the country's youth system to bring through a string of
players, Loew is now eager to see his work pay off.
With German fans' expectations sky-high ahead of the World
Cup, Loew knows any result other than a win or at least a final
spot will be considered a disappointment.
Key player: Mesut Ozil
Ozil's surprise move from Real Madrid to Arsenal for a
reported 42.5 million pounds ($68.44 million) at the end of the
transfer window in September smashed their club record as well
as the that for a German player's transfer.
The playmaker is no ordinary midfielder. Gifted with some of
the finest skills in modern football, capable of taking pace off
the ball or slicing defences open with sensational passes, Ozil
is indispensable for the Germans.
Accused by former club Real of not working hard enough, Ozil
has quickly shown in England what he is made of, helping Arsenal
to the top of the Premier League and their Champions League
group in the opening months of the season.
Apart from dictating play in the last third of the pitch,
Ozil also enjoys scoring, having netted 19 goals in 104 La Liga
games over three seasons.
He has been even more successful for Germany with 17 goals
in 52 internationals, prompting coach Loew to praise him
repeatedly as a "genius". Ozil was also top scorer for Germany
in the qualifiers, snatching eight goals.
How they qualified: Winners European Group C
2012
Sept 7 Faroe Islands H W 3-0 Goetze, Ozil 2
Sept 11 Austria A W 2-1 Reus, Ozil
Oct 12 Ireland A W 6-1 Reus 2, Kroos 2,
Klose, Ozil
Oct 16 Sweden H D 4-4 Klose 2,
Mertesacker, Ozil
2013
March 22 Kazakhstan A W 3-0 Mueller 2, Goetze
March 26 Kazakhstan H W 4-1 Reus 2, Goetze,
Guendogan
Sept 6 Austria H W 3-0 Klose, Kroos,
Mueller
Sept 10 Faroe Islands A W 3-0 Mertesacker, Ozil
(pen), Mueller
Oct 11 Ireland H W 3-0 Khedira,
Schuerrle, Ozil
Oct 15 Sweden A W 5-3 Schuerrle 3,
Ozil, Goetze
World Cup record:
Previous appearances: 17 (1934, 1938, 1954, 1958, 1962,
1966, 1970, 1974, 1978, 1982, 1986, 1990, 1994, 1998, 2002,
2006, 2010)
Best performances: Winners 1954, 1974, 1990
Runners-up: 1966, 1982, 1986, 2002
Odds: William Hill odds to win World Cup (Nov.2013): 5-1
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Toby Davis)