BERLIN Oct 16 Germany lost their 100 percent World Cup qualifying record in stunning fashion after Sweden roared back from four goals down to draw 4-4 in a Group C thriller on Tuesday.

Miroslav Klose struck twice in the opening 15 minutes before defender Per Mertesacker made it 3-0 in a game watched by German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Sweden's Prime Minister Fredrik Reinfeldt.

Klose's goals were his 66th and 67th in international football, taking him within one strike of the country's all-time leading scorer Gerd Mueller.

Midfielder Mesut Ozil added a fourth goal 11 minutes after the break, chesting down a Thomas Mueller cross before firing a wicked shot past goalkeeper Andreas Isaksson.

Sweden captain Zlatan Ibrahimovic launched the fightback with a brilliant header from a long pass by Kim Kallstrom in the 62nd minute.

Mikael Lustig pulled another goal back before Johan Elmander cut Germany's lead to 4-3 in the 76th minute, hitting in a shot between defender Holger Badstuber's legs.

Rasmus Elm then grabbed the equaliser just before the final whistle.

Group leaders Germany have 10 points from four games while Sweden are second with seven points from three. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)