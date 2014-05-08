(Corrects para 2 to show Mustafi plays for Sampdoria, not Genoa)

FRANKFURT May 8 Germany injected a strong dose of youth into their provisional 30-man World Cup squad, calling up talented Schalke 04 teenagers Leon Goretzka and Max Meyer on Thursday.

Along with 19-year-old Goretzka and 18-year-old Meyer, who had a spectacular debut season in the Bundesliga, coach Joachim Loew also drafted in Borussia Dortmund's Erik Durm, little-known Shkodran Mustafi of Sampdoria and Matthias Ginter of Freiburg.

Loew did a similar thing before the 2010 edition in South Africa when he announced Germany's youngest World Cup squad in 76 years and they went on to finish third in the tournament.

He has also included Real Madrid midfielder Sami Khedira, now back in action after tearing cruciate knee ligaments last year, but dropped forward Mario Gomez who missed most of the season at Fiorentina with injury.

Loew called up Hoffenheim forward Kevin Volland along with veteran striker Miroslav Klose.

Germany have been drawn in Group G for next month's World Cup in Brazil along with Ghana, Portugal and United States. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Tony Jimenez)