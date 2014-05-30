ST MARTIN, Italy May 30 Germany captain Philipp Lahm and goalkeeper Manuel Neuer will not be included in the squad to face Cameroon in their penultimate warm-up game ahead of next month's World Cup, giving the two players more time to fully recover from injuries.

Germany coach Joachim Loew said on Friday the pair would be fully fit for their final warm-up game against Armenia next week before the squad leaves for Brazil.

Loew, speaking at the end of a 10-day training camp in the Italian Alps, said Borussia Dortmund keeper Roman Weidenfeller would start against Cameroon.

"Lahm will not play (on Sunday) against Cameroon. We do not want to risk things. He will remain in training, and Manuel Neuer naturally won't play either."

Lahm and Neuer have not yet fully trained with the team, recovering from injuries picked up during the German Cup final on May 17.

"We expect Manuel to be in goal on Friday (against Armenia). We have two great goalkeepers with us (for Cameroon). Roman will start in goal on Sunday. He has left a very good impression in training," Loew said.

Germany face Ghana, the United States and Portugal in World Cup Group G.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)