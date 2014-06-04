BERLIN, June 4 Bayer Leverkusen forward Stefan Kiessling appears to be taking the latest snub by Germany coach Joachim Loew in his stride.

The striker, who has been left out of Loew's World Cup squad for Brazil despite 40 Bundesliga goals in the past two seasons, is featured on an advert for a DIY company making light of his omission, under the slogan: "It is always best at home."

A picture of the first billboard carrying a photo of Kiessling relaxing in a garden and saying he prefers to stay home with OBI, was posted by the DIY chain on its Facebook page on Wednesday.

Kiessling, the 2012/13 Bundesliga top scorer, has won just six caps - his last appearance back at the 2010 World Cup. Many Germans had been calling for his inclusion, given the shortage of fit forwards for the World Cup.

The 30-year-old scored 15 goals in 32 league games in the season just finished, when Leverkusen finished third, but there was still no recall to the German team.

"Stefan Kiessling and OBI support our boys," the ad also reads.

Loew, who had said Kiessling remained a backup option if needed, surprised no-one when he again left the striker out of his squad for the tournament, which begins in just over a week.

Germany will travel to Brazil with Miroslav Klose, who will be 36 in a few days and is far from at his best following a series of injuries this season, as their only out-and-out striker.

Mario Gomez was ruled out by injury, while Kevin Volland, the only other forward in the provisional squad, was cut from Loew's final 23-man team announced this week. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Neville Dalton)