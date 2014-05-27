BERLIN May 27 Germany coach Joachim Loew will have to go six months without driving after he had his licence suspended following a string of violations.

The 54-year-old, who racked up 18 points on the violation system that results in a suspended licence for driving too fast and using the phone, accepted the suspension on Tuesday.

"Of course, I admit that I sometimes did drive too fast," he said in a German Football Federation (DFB) statement. "I know I need to restrain myself. I have learned my lesson and will change my driving behaviour.

"I have to live with the consequences and now I am using the train more often," said the coach.

The DFB said it had been aware of Loew losing his licence for some time.

Loew would not have had to drive much himself anyway in the coming weeks with his team preparing for next month's World Cup in Brazil. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)