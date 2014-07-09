July 9 German Chancellor Angela Merkel is to travel to Brazil to watch the national team's bid to win the World Cup for the fourth time on July 13, officials said on Wednesday.

President Joachim Gauck also confirmed that he would fly with Merkel to Rio de Janeiro for the tournament's final match after Germany ruthlessly crushed World Cup hosts Brazil 7-1 on Tuesday, a victory which has stunned even jubilant Germans.

Merkel attended Germany's first match in the Cup against Portugal and cheered the team on to a 4-0 win. Images of Merkel at the game went viral online, including one of her posing with shirtless German players in the team's dressing room.

Germany will face either Argentina or the Netherlands, who play each other in the second semi-final on Wednesday.

