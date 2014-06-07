BERLIN, June 7 Since August 1, 2012, Germany have played 20 matches, won 13, drawn 5 and lost 2, with a goal tally of 52-25: 2012 Aug 15 F Argentina Frankfurt L 1-3 Hoewedes Sept 7 WCQ Faroe Islands Hanover W 3-1 Goetze, Ozil 2 Sept 11 WCQ Austria Vienna W 2-1 Reus, Ozil Oct 12 WCQ Ireland Dublin W 6-1 Reus 2, Ozil, Klose, Kroos 2 Oct 16 WCQ Sweden Berlin D 4-4 Klose 2, Ozil Mertesacker Nov 14 F Netherlands Amsterdam D 0-0 2013 Feb 6 F France Paris W 2-1 Mueller, Khedira Mar 22 WCQ Kazakhstan Astana W 3-0 Mueller 2 Goetze Mar 26 WCQ Kazakhstan Nuremberg W 4-1 Reus 2, Goetze, Guendogan May 29 F Ecuador Boca Raton W 4-2 Podolski 2, Bender 2 June 2 F United States Washington L 3-4 Westermann, Kruse, Draxler Aug 14 F Paraguay Kaiserslautern D 3-3 Guendogan, Mueller, Bender Sep 6 WCQ Austria Munich W 3-0 Klose, Kroos, Mueller Sep 10 WCQ Faroe Islands Torshavn W 3-0 Mertesacker, Ozil, Mueller Oct 11 WCQ Ireland Cologne W 3-0 Khedira, Ozil Schuerrle Oct 15 WCQ Sweden Stockholm W 5-3 Ozil, Goetze, Schuerlle 3 Nov 15 F Italy Milan D 1-1 Hummels Nov 19 F England London W 1-0 Mertesacker 2014 Mar 5 F Chile Stuttgart W 1-0 Goetze May 13 F Poland Hamburg D 0-0 Key: F - friendly; WCQ - World Cup qualifier (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Mike Collett)