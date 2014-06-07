BERLIN, June 7 Since August 1, 2012, Germany
have played 20 matches, won 13, drawn 5 and lost 2, with a goal
tally of 52-25:
2012
Aug 15 F Argentina Frankfurt L 1-3 Hoewedes
Sept 7 WCQ Faroe Islands Hanover W 3-1 Goetze, Ozil 2
Sept 11 WCQ Austria Vienna W 2-1 Reus, Ozil
Oct 12 WCQ Ireland Dublin W 6-1 Reus 2, Ozil,
Klose, Kroos 2
Oct 16 WCQ Sweden Berlin D 4-4 Klose 2, Ozil
Mertesacker
Nov 14 F Netherlands Amsterdam D 0-0
2013
Feb 6 F France Paris W 2-1 Mueller, Khedira
Mar 22 WCQ Kazakhstan Astana W 3-0 Mueller 2
Goetze
Mar 26 WCQ Kazakhstan Nuremberg W 4-1 Reus 2,
Goetze,
Guendogan
May 29 F Ecuador Boca Raton W 4-2 Podolski 2,
Bender 2
June 2 F United States Washington L 3-4 Westermann,
Kruse, Draxler
Aug 14 F Paraguay Kaiserslautern D 3-3 Guendogan,
Mueller, Bender
Sep 6 WCQ Austria Munich W 3-0 Klose, Kroos,
Mueller
Sep 10 WCQ Faroe Islands Torshavn W 3-0
Mertesacker,
Ozil, Mueller
Oct 11 WCQ Ireland Cologne W 3-0 Khedira, Ozil
Schuerrle
Oct 15 WCQ Sweden Stockholm W 5-3 Ozil, Goetze,
Schuerlle 3
Nov 15 F Italy Milan D 1-1 Hummels
Nov 19 F England London W 1-0 Mertesacker
2014
Mar 5 F Chile Stuttgart W 1-0 Goetze
May 13 F Poland Hamburg D 0-0
Key: F - friendly; WCQ - World Cup qualifier
