FRANKFURT Oct 5 Bastian Schweinsteiger, left out of Germany's World Cup qualifiers last month as he struggled to regain match fitness, was reinstated for the October matches as coach Joachim Loew named his squad on Friday.

Schweinsteiger took the place of the injured Julian Draxler in the only change from the squad which beat the Faroe Islands and Austria in September.

Germany, who top Group C with maximum points from their opening two games, are away to Ireland on Oct. 12 and at home to Sweden four days later.

Goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Ron-Robert Zieler (Hanover 96), Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Borussia Moenchengladbach)

Defenders: Holger Badstuber (Bayern Munich), Jerome Boateng (Bayern Munich), Benedikt Hoewedes (Schalke 04), Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund), Philipp Lahm (Bayern Munich), Per Mertesacker (Arsenal), Marcel Schmelzer (Borussia Dortmund)

Midfielders: Lars Bender (Bayer Leverkusen), Mario Goetze (Borussia Dortmund), Ilkay Gundogan (Borussia Dortmund), Sami Khedira (Real Madrid), Toni Kroos (Bayern Munich), Thomas Mueller (Bayern Munich), Mesut Ozil (Real Madrid), Lukas Podolski (Arsenal), Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund), Andre Schuerrle (Bayer Leverkusen), Bastian Schweinsteiger (Bayern Munich)

Forwards: Miroslav Klose (Lazio) (Reporting by Brian Homewood; Editing by Tom Pilcher; )