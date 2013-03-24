* Gomez, Hoewedes still doubtful

BERLIN, March 24 Midfielders Patrick Herrmann and Marcell Jansen have received late Germany callups for their World Cup qualifier against Kazakhstan on Tuesday to compensate for injuries and suspensions, team manager Oliver Bierhoff said.

Germany, who beat Kazakhstan in Astana 3-0 on Friday, will be without suspended Bastian Schweinsteiger and injured Julian Draxler when the two sides meet again in Nuremberg.

Coach Joachim Loew had already seen several other players miss out through injury including Toni Kroos, Mats Hummels and Miroslav Klose.

Forward Mario Gomez, who missed Friday's game with a minor muscle injury, is still doubtful, as is central defender Benedikt Hoewedes, Bierhoff told reporters On Sunday. Both trained alone on Sunday.

"There is still a little question mark concerning them," Bierhoff said.

Hamburg SV's Jansen, who has won 36 caps, last played in September 2010 while Borussia Moenchengladbach winger Herrmann, who was on duty with the Under-21 team, has yet to make his senior debut.

Germany are top of 2014 World Cup qualifying Group C with 13 points from five games with Sweden second on eight from four matches. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Mark Meadows and Justin Palmer)