* Schweinsteiger, Goetze back in squad

* Kiessling has outside chance for World Cup (Updates with more Loew quotes on Kiessling)

BERLIN Oct 4 Germany coach Joachim Loew again overlooked last season's Bundesliga top scorer Stefan Kiessling for their World Cup qualifiers against Ireland and Sweden later this month despite missing his top strikers through injury.

Loew, who has not picked Kiessling for more than three years, recently praised the Bayer Leverkusen striker to raise hopes of a long-awaited Germany return, which the player had ruled out only weeks earlier.

The coach opted for Borussia Moenchengladbach's Max Kruse, who has three caps, as his only attacking choice for the Oct. 11 encounter against Ireland and the trip to Sweden four days later,

"We had a discussion with Stefan and I told him that I count on (injured) Mario Gomez and Miroslav Klose and that there are some other players I want to try out this year," Loew said.

"I cannot look into future but we said that if I needed him for the World Cup in case a player was out of form or injured then he would be ready, that he is at our disposal. I think that's great.

"I know what he can do and I respect his form in the Bundesliga but it would not be fair to him to call him up once and then not to call him up again."

The 29-year-old Kiessling, who has scored five goals in seven league games so far this season, won the last of his six Germany caps in the 3-2 victory over Uruguay in the 2010 World Cup third place playoff.

"Our starting position in the group is good," said Loew, whose team will guarantee top spot in Group C and a place in next year's finals in Brazil if they beat Ireland.

"We have a lot of trust in the players we have nominated and want to quickly qualify for Brazil," said the German, who has been in charge since 2006 but has failed to win an international trophy with them.

"Our clear aim is to seal our ticket with a win against Ireland in front of a home crowd," said Loew.

Strikers Klose and Gomez have been ruled out of the qualifiers with injuries, as have Lukas Podolski, Ilkay Guendogan and Marcel Schmelzer.

Bayern Munich's Bastian Schweinsteiger, who will reach 100 caps if he plays in both games, and Mario Goetze are back in the squad after recovering from injuries while Loew also called up Hamburg SV defender Marcell Jansen.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Rene Adler (Hamburg SV), Ron-Robert Zieler (Hanover 96)

Defenders: Jerome Boateng (Bayern Munich), Benedikt Hoewedes (Schalke 04), Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund), Marcell Jansen (Hamburg SV), Philipp Lahm (Bayern Munich), Per Mertesacker (Arsenal).

Midfielders: Lars Bender (Bayer Leverkusen), Sven Bender (Borussia Dortmund), Julian Draxler (Schalke 04), Mario Goetze (Bayern Munich) Sami Khedira (Real Madrid), Toni Kroos (Bayern Munich), Thomas Mueller (Bayern Munich), Mesut Ozil (Real Madrid), Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund), Sidney Sam (Bayer Leverkusen), Andre Schuerrle (Chelsea), Bastian Schweinsteiger (Bayern Munich)

Forwards: Max Kruse (Borussia Moenchengladbach) (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Pritha Sarkar)