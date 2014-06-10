SALVADOR, June 10 Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah said he was little concerned with the resounding result his team delivered in their last World Cup warm-up game even if a 4-0 win over South Korea sent out a strong signal of their capability.

"The scoreline didn't matter to me. I'm not looking at the scoreline, I'm looking at how best I will prepare my team and how we played individually and as a team," he said on Tuesday as Ghana departed the U.S. for the tournament in Brazil, a day after their victory in Monday's friendly in Miami.

"If my team had lost by four goals it would maybe help me to look at the mistakes and correct them before the World Cup," said Appiah in an audio interview supplied by the Ghana Football Association.

Jordan Ayew scored a hat-trick as the Black Stars played a strong starting eleven and looked slick and crisp in demolishing their fellow World Cup finalists.

"It was a good friendly match. It was important we put out a good team. Everyone who paid to come in got their money's worth.'

"It's fine we won, but we still have some work to do," Appiah added.

Ghana will now seek to transfer that momentum to arguably the toughest group at the World Cup.

They start in Group G on Monday against the U.S. in Natal and then play Germany and Portugal.