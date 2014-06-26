SALVADOR, Brazil, June 26 Ghana exited the World Cup on Thursday after finishing bottom of their group at the end of a tumultuous three days overshadowed by the expulsion of players and a training ground strike.

The 2-1 loss to Portugal in Brasilia left them a long way from the confident pre-tournament predictions about improving on their quarter-final placing of four years ago.

They picked up a single point, their hopes dashed almost from the outset as they lost their first Group G game to the U.S.

Although there was a much improved performance and a scare for group favourites Germany in a pulsating 2-2 draw, the wheels came off as the players refused to train on Tuesday in a bid to try and force the payment of promised appearance money, which arrived 24 hours later on a charter plane from Ghana.

In between veteran midfielder Sulley Muntari hit an official in an argument and Kevin-Prince Boateng swore at the coach in training. Both were kicked out of the camp on the eve of their last game at the Brasilia national stadium.

But coach Kwesi Appiah, who had in February said his side were odds-on for a semi-final place, looked to have missed the reality roadblock as he insisted Ghana had left behind a good impression and would go away to build for a brighter future.

"I think Ghanaians will be pleased with the players we've brought in and the way we played," he told reporters.

But his claims it was a young Ghanaian team with better prospects to come are contrary to the evidence of a squad bursting with top-level experience who failed to achieve at the peak of their ability.

Asamoah Gyan's goal on Thursday made him Africa's record scorer in World Cup history, surpassing the five of Cameroon's Roger Milla, and players like Dede Ayew, Kwadwo Asamoah, Michael Essien, Boateng and Muntari could have taken the Black Stars a lot further.

There was an empathy for them after the last World Cup where the hand of Luis Suarez effectively denied them a historic semi-final place.

The Uruguayan striker stopped a goal-bound shot to deny Ghana a last-gasp win in the quarter-final in Johannesburg, Gyan missed the subsequent penalty and Ghana lost in the shootout.

But goodwill for Ghana will have evaporated in the wake of a disparate campaign which began in a confident mood but collapsed in alarmingly kamikaze fashion. (Editing by Ed Osmond)