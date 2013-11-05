Nov 5 Kevin-Prince Boateng returned to the Ghana team for this month's World Cup play-off against Egypt after being named in a 24-man squad on Tuesday.

Coach Kwesi Appiah has also brought back striker Dominic Adiyah and back-up goalkeeper Daniel Agyei and restored fullback Harrison Afful who missed the 6-1 first leg win in Kumasi through suspension, the Ghana Football Association said.

Ghana take their overwhelming lead to Cairo for the second leg on Nov. 19 with the aggregate winner advancing to the next year's finals in Brazil.

Schalke's Boateng was injured for the first leg.

Veteran goalkeeper Richard Kingson, defender Baba Abdul Rahman, striker Mahatma Otoo and Arsenal's Emmanuel Frimpong have been dropped from the first leg squad.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Daniel Agyei (Free State Stars), Fatau Dauda (Orlando Pirates), Adam Kwarasey (Stromgodset).

Defenders: David Addy (Vitoria Guimaraes), Harrison Afful (Esperance), Jerry Akaminko (Eskisehirspor), Mohammed Awal (Maritzburg United), Edward Gyimah (SuperSport United), Samuel Inkoom (Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk), Daniel Opare (Standard Liege), Rashid Sumaila (Mamelodi Sundowns).

Midfielders: Albert Adomah (Middlesbrough), Emmanuel Agyemang Badu (Udinese), Kwadwo Asamoah (Juventus), Christian Atsu (Vitesse Arnhem), Andre Ayew (Olympique Marseille), Michael Essien (Chelsea), Sulley Muntari (AC Milan), Mubarak Wakaso (Rubin Kazan).

Forwards: Dominic Adiyiah (Arsenal Kiev), Jordan Ayew (Olympique Marseille), Kevin Prince Boateng (Schalke 04), Asamoah Gyan (Al Ain), Abdul Majeed Waris (Spartak Moscow). (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)