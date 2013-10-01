Oct 1 Ghana have recalled seasoned midfielder Sulley Muntari and goalkeeper Richard Kingson in a 25-man squad named on Tuesday for this month's World Cup playoff against Egypt.

AC Milan's Muntari, 29, was a surprise omission from the squad for the home win against Zambia in September that secured top spot for Ghana in their qualifying group.

Coach Kwesi Appiah has also recalled 22-year-old Jordan Ayew and Jerry Akaminko, 25, for the first leg in Kumasi on Oct. 15.

Kingson, 35, who last played for then-English Premier League side Blackpool in 2011, is back in the squad after a two-year absence having recently signed for Cypriot side Doxa Katokopia.

The return will be in Cairo on Nov. 19 with the winners over the two legs qualifying for next year's finals in Brazil.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Fatau Dauda (Orlando Pirates), Richard Kingson (Doxa Katokopias), Adam Kwarasey (Stromgodset)

Defenders: David Addy (Vitoria Guimaraes), Jerry Akaminko (Eskisehirspor), Mohammed Awal (Maritzburg United), John Boye (Stade Rennes), Samuel Inkoom (Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk), Daniel Opare (Standard Liege), Baba Abdul Rahman (Greuther Furth), Rashid Sumaila (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Midfielders: Albert Adomah (Middlesbrough), Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu (Udinese), Kwadwo Asamoah (Juventus), Christian Atsu (Vitesse Arnhem), Andre Ayew (Olympique Marseille), Kevin-Prince Boateng (Schalke 04), Michael Essien (Chelsea), Emmanuel Frimpong (Arsenal), Sulley Muntari (AC Milan), Mubarak Wakaso (Rubin Kazan)

Forwards: Jordan Ayew (Olympique Marseille), Asamoah Gyan (Al Ain), Mahatma Otoo (Sogndal), Abdul Majeed Waris (Spartak Moscow) (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Kieran Barry)