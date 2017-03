Oct 4 Ghana defender John Boye has been ruled out of their World Cup playoff against Egypt as he will undergo surgery next week to fix a groin tear, his Ligue 1 club Stade Rennes said on Friday.

Boye's absence is a double blow for Ghana as their other first choice centre back, Jonathan Mensah, had already been sidelined from the two-legged tie.

Mensah is sidelined for six weeks after he picked up a thigh injury last weekend.

Ghana, who have yet to announce any replacements, host the first leg against Egypt in Kumasi on Tuesday, Oct. 15 with the return leg is in Cairo on Nov. 19.

The aggregate winner qualify for next year's World Cup in Brazil. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town, editing by Pritha Sarkar)