Oct 9 A knee injury has ruled Kevin-Prince Boateng out of Ghana's World Cup play-off against Egypt next week, his club said on Wednesday.

Boateng was injured in Schalke 04's win over FC Augsburg in the Bundesliga at the weekend and has withdrawn from the Ghana squad for the first leg tie in Kumasi on Tuesday.

Ghana have already been hit by injuries to first choice centre backs John Boye and Jonathan Mensah, who are also likely to miss the return match in Cairo on Nov. 19.