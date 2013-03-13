March 13 Former England youth international Emmanuel Frimpong has been included in Ghana's squad for the World Cup qualifier against Sudan in Kumasi on March 24.

It is the first call-up for the midfielder, who is on loan at Fulham from Arsenal, after he completed switching his international allegiance from England, where he grew up, to Ghana, where he was born.

There was a recall for AC Milan's Sulley Muntari, who was left out of the African Nations Cup tournament in South Africa earlier this year where Ghana finished fourth.

But there was no place for defender John Paintsil, arrested in Accra last month for allegedly attacking his wife with a knife although the charges have since been dropped.

Ghana are second behind Zambia in Group D after a win and a loss in their first two qualifiers.